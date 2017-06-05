Saffo expects to announce decision soon on whether to run for reelection

Police said the situation is contained.More >>
Police said the situation is contained.More >>
Officials say a district attorney will decide if this was a justified homicide.More >>
Officials say a district attorney will decide if this was a justified homicide.More >>
Police were alerted to the improper transportation by "Mike's Hauling" after seeing the picture. They happened to see the same truck about a week later - this time without the horse - and stopped to talk to the driver.More >>
Police were alerted to the improper transportation by "Mike's Hauling" after seeing the picture. They happened to see the same truck about a week later - this time without the horse - and stopped to talk to the driver.More >>
Doctors said a man in Texas died from a bacterial infection, due to going swimming five days after getting a tattoo.More >>
Doctors said a man in Texas died from a bacterial infection, due to going swimming five days after getting a tattoo.More >>
At least 10 future students reportedly had their admissions offers revoked after what they posted on Facebook messages.More >>
At least 10 future students reportedly had their admissions offers revoked after what they posted on Facebook messages.More >>