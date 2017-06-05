Bladen Co. man killed in fiery rollover crash in South Carolina

A man from Bladenboro died this past weekend in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 85 in Cherokee County, SC.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says Samuel Wayne Johnson, 31 from Bladenboro, died Saturday morning shortly after 4 in the north bound lane of I-85.

“Mr. Johnson was the driver and lone occupant of a Toyota SUV that ran off the right side of the roadway, entered a wooded area, overturned and then caught fire. Johnson, who was partially ejected, was trapped under the vehicle and suffered extensive burns. He was pronounced dead at the scene”, Fowler stated via email.

Fowler said an autopsy will be performed to assist in the investigation of the wreck.

