Man stabbed to death in Chadbourn

Chadbourn police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in town Sunday.

Acting Police Chief Brian Anderson confirmed the death but declined to give any specifics about the incident.

Sandra Thompson reached out to WECT early Monday morning and said her son, William Shawn Thompson, 36, was stabbed to death Sunday afternoon in Chadbourn.

According to Thompson's online obituary, he died at Columbus Regional Hospital in Whiteville.

Thompson was a graduate of West Columbus High School and served in the US Coast Guard aboard the Diligence.

This story is developing and we will update this report when we learn new details.

