Oak Island considering $3 million beach renourishment contract

Town council will discuss approving a nearly $3 million contract to start their long-term beach renourishment project. (Source: WECT)

The Town of Oak Island will hold a special meeting Monday evening to discuss a nearly $3 million contract to begin their beach renourishment project.

Moffatt & Nichol, a global infrastructure advisory firm, worked with the town on a shoreline management plan and began monitoring the beach last year. Documents show Town Manager David Kelly recommends town council approve $2,995,000 to hire the firm for a long-term beach renourishment project.

According to the contract, the firm will plan and design an engineered beach, locate sand sources, gather necessary permits and coordinate with the contractor during construction.

Moffatt & Nichol also helped the town on the FEMA Post-Hurricane Matthew Dune Restoration Project.

The town will discuss options for funding the contract during Monday evening's meeting.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.