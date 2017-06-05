County schools offer free, nutritious meals to children over the - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

County schools offer free, nutritious meals to children over the summer

By: Connor DelPrete, Reporter
(Source: WECT) (Source: WECT)
SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) -

The USDA has partnered with area schools to gives children across Southeastern North Carolina access to free summer meals with the click of a button.

According to the 'No Kid Hungry' website, children run into a higher risk of both obesity and hunger in the summer. With this campaign, parents will be able to find free, nutritious options for their children.

Text 'FOOD' to the number '877-877'. When prompted, text your address and zip code for a list of schools and churches offering free meals this summer.

The nutritious meals are available for children and teens 18 and under.

The following schools in Brunswick County sponsor the campaign:

  • Town Creek Elementary School
  • Jessie Mae Elementary School
  • Supply Elementary School
  • Southport Elementary School
  • Belville Elementary School
  • Cedar Grove Middle School
  • Shallotte Middle School
  • North Brunswick High School
  • West Brunswick High School
  • South Brunswick High School

WECT's Connor DelPrete will have more on the campaign and why nutrition directors say it's a crucial component to keeping your kids healthy.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

