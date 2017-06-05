County schools offer free, nutritious meals to children over the summer

The USDA has partnered with area schools to gives children across Southeastern North Carolina access to free summer meals with the click of a button.

According to the 'No Kid Hungry' website, children run into a higher risk of both obesity and hunger in the summer. With this campaign, parents will be able to find free, nutritious options for their children.

Text 'FOOD' to the number '877-877'. When prompted, text your address and zip code for a list of schools and churches offering free meals this summer.

The nutritious meals are available for children and teens 18 and under.

The following schools in Brunswick County sponsor the campaign:

Town Creek Elementary School

Jessie Mae Elementary School

Supply Elementary School

Southport Elementary School

Belville Elementary School

Cedar Grove Middle School

Shallotte Middle School

North Brunswick High School

West Brunswick High School

South Brunswick High School

WECT's Connor DelPrete will have more on the campaign and why nutrition directors say it's a crucial component to keeping your kids healthy.

