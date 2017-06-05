Young father paralyzed in car accident determined to move forward

Collin McClearn was driving a truck for work when a woman ran a stop sign and hit him on the driver's side. The wreck happened February 20, 2017, at the intersection of NC 242 and Princess Anne Road in Columbus County.

“I was just going down the road and I look to the left and I see a BMW coming and I know they ain’t stopping so I just cussed really loud and braced for impact and BOOM!” McClearn said. “I knew I did something, but I like punched my leg and I couldn’t feel anything so I knew I broke my back."

McClearn's T12 vertebra was damaged. Now screws and pins hold it together. The injuries left McClearn paralyzed from the waist down. Now instead of fishing, hunting, and skateboarding, he sits in a wheelchair.

After spending several weeks in a rehabilitation center in Georgia, McClearn is now back home in Hampstead with his fiance Briana Moyer and the couple's 6-month-old daughter Abigail.

At home, it's obvious McClearn is doing everything he can to not let the wheelchair hold him back.

"I try to do everything myself as much as I can. I never liked asking for help before the accident and now I don't want to be a burden to anyone," McClearn said.

"He still does laundry, he does the dishes the best he can, he still tries to cook. Things are just a bit more out of reach so the Lazy Susan we have beside the sink we had to fill with cups and plates and stuff so he can reach those," said Briana Moyer, McClearn's fiance.

McClearn has also worked hard to strengthen his core and upper body muscles. His daughter Abigail loves to ride on his lap in the wheelchair. He also recently got hand controls for his truck so he can get out of the house on his own now.

While it's unclear whether he will walk again McClearn says he will continue to work to get stronger because he has a lot to look forward to.

A group of friends has planned a volleyball tournament at Capt'n Bill's Backyard Grill to help raise money for McClearn and his family on July 15.

