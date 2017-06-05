Man takes to social media to find lost stuffed monkey's owner

Jeff Ward is trying to find the owner of this teddy bear he found on highway 17 near the Town Creek Park in Brunswick County. (Source: Jeff Ward)

On May 28, Jeff Ward posted on his Facebook page about a lost stuffed monkey he found on the side of the highway in hopes of the post somehow reaching the owner.

The post said he found the monkey on Hwy. 17 in Brunswick County headed north near Town Creek Park.

Ward also said that other than being well loved, the monkey is in good shape so he believes he wasn't out there for too long.

Ward wants to see if the power of social media can help find the owner "that may be having a tough time sleeping without him."

Ward said he typically never posts on Facebook but he had seen this same kind of thing done a couple other times before and felt inclined to post about it.

Ward has three kids of his own and said he picked up the monkey because if it were his kids who lost one of their stuffed animals, he would hope someone would do the same thing for them.

"It would tear my nerves up if they couldn't find them," Ward said. "It would break my heart if they were sad over losing something. So I didn't want that to happen to somebody else's kid."

Since he posted the picture on May 28, it has over 4,500 shares! Unfortunately, the owner has not been found yet.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.