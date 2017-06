The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after a possible shooting on Wooster Street Sunday night. (Source: Raycom Media)

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after a possible shooting on Wooster Street Sunday night.

According to New Hanover County dispatch, a ShotSpotter alert indicated gunfire in the 1100 block of Wooster Street just before 8:30 p.m.

Shell casings were found at the scene and no injuries were reported, according to dispatch.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.