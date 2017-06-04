Wake Forest Advances to Super Regionals

Sharks even record with 6-4 win over FayettevilleMore >>
Stephen Curry recorded his first career postseason triple-double with 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, and Golden State grabbed a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals with a 132-113 win over Cleveland.
Stuart Fairchild homered twice and drove in six runs, and Wake Forest advanced to the NCAA Tournament super regionals by beating West Virginia 12-8 on Sunday night.
Jimmie Johnson sped off on the final restart and earned another slice of NASCAR history, winning at Dover for the 11th time and moving into a tie for sixth on the career victories list.
Will Robertson hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, and Davidson held on for its second upset of North Carolina in three days, a 2-1 victory Sunday night.
