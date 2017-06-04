Wake Forest Advances to Super Regionals

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Stuart Fairchild homered twice and drove in six runs, and Wake Forest advanced to the NCAA Tournament super regionals by beating West Virginia 12-8 on Sunday night.



Fairchild hit a grand slam to highlight a six-run fourth inning, then added a two-run shot an inning later to help the top-seeded Demon Deacons (42-18) sweep through the regional they hosted and earn their first best-of-three super regional berth since 1999.



Ben Breazeale also hit a two-run homer in the fourth and finished with three RBIs for Wake Forest.



Kyle Gray hit a two-run home run for the second-seeded Mountaineers (36-26) and Ivan Gonzalez had a two-run double in the eighth. Starter B.J. Myers (5-5) was hit hard, allowing 10 hits and eight earned runs in three innings.



Colin Peluse (4-1), who relieved starter Donnie Sellers in the fifth, struck out three in 3 1/3 innings for the win.

