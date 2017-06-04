Coast Guard searching for paddle boarder near Kill Devil Hills

The Coast Guard is searching for an unconfirmed person in the water after a paddle board, a paddle and a hat washed ashore on the sound of Kill Devil Hills Sunday. (Source: Coast Guard)

Watchstanders in the Sector North Carolina Command Center in Wilmington received notification around 3:08 p.m. from Dare County 911 about the items washing ashore on the Albermarle Sound side of Kill Devil Hills at the 3100 block of Bay Drive.

The Coast Guard issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched shallow water response boat crews from Station Oregon Inlet and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City to search.

As of about 7 p.m. Sunday, the Coast Guard is still on scene searching along with Kill Devil Hills Fire Department.

Responders from KDH Fire and Rescue are going door-to-door to determine if a person or a paddle board are missing in this area.

Anyone missing a paddle board or missing a loved on in the vicinity of Kill Devil Hills, please contact the Sector North Carolina Command Center by calling 910-362-4015.

