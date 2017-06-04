Friends to honor murdered musician

Friends and family of Wilmington Musician Ben Privott will hold a birthday celebration in his honor on Monday night at the Palm Room in Wrightsville Beach. (Source: youcaring.org)

Friends and family of Wilmington Musician Ben Privott will hold a birthday celebration in his honor on Monday night at the Palm Room in Wrightsville Beach.

Privott was stabbed to death near his home last April while walking his dog.

Curt Pryor, the owner of the Palm Room, said the event will be filled with lots of emotions.

"It will be jovial," said Pryor. "I'm sure there might be some sad times as well with everybody getting back together in the same place as we did last year, but all in all i think it will be a celebration more than anything else."

Several musicians will perform at the tribute including Brad Hodges, Jonah Citty, Tyler Simmons, Chuck Krueger, Jesse Stockton and Sean Thomas Gerard.

Pryor said anyone who didn't know Privott was truly missing out.

"Ben was one of those guys that lit up a room every time that he came in," he said. "He loved life. He loved music. He loved the outdoors, and he never had a bad day. He was well rounded in all those things."

The event starts at 7 p.m..

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.