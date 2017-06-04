Columbus Co. investigating dog abuse case

The dog is currently being treated for abuse. (Source: Columbus County Animal Shelter)

The Columbus County Animal Shelter is investigating a dog abuse case that occurred just outside of Tabor City.

According to Joey Prince, the Columbus County Animal Control Manager, the dog was found with it's collar embedded, a large mass on the dogs hindquarters and other issues.

The dog also shows signs of being beaten.

Prince said the investigation is ongoing and felony charges are being sought.

The dog is currently being treated for it's abuse.

Anyone who wishes to help fund the dogs treatment should send funds to the Columbus Humane Society at P.O. Box 742 Whiteville, NC 28472.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the shelter at 910-641-3945.

Anonymous tips are also accepted.

