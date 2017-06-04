Man arrested, charged after police chase in Wilmington - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Man arrested, charged after police chase in Wilmington

Phillip Michael Morris, 28, was arrested and charged after he led several police on a police chase on South College road early Sunday morning. 

According to Cathryn Lindsay, a spokesperson with the Wilmington Police Department, the chase ended on South College Road and Pinecliff drive around 12:30 a.m.

Morris was charged with the following:

  • DWI
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of stolen credit card
  • Felony flee to elude
  • Driving left of center
  • Aggressive driving
  • Failure to stop at a stop sign
  • Possession of stolen goods
  • Resist, delay, obstruct

It is unknown at this time the speed of the chase or how long it lasted. Check this story later for more details.

