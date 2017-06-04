Man arrested, charged after police chase in Wilmington

A teen boy faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of putting a pressure cooker under his ex-girlfriend's bed.More >>
A teen boy faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of putting a pressure cooker under his ex-girlfriend's bed.More >>
A man wanted out of Clarke County for capital murder is believed to be in Jones County, according to Sheriff Alex Hodge.More >>
A man wanted out of Clarke County for capital murder is believed to be in Jones County, according to Sheriff Alex Hodge.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>