Man arrested, charged after police chase in Wilmington

Phillip Michael Morris, 28, was arrested and charged after he led several police on a police chase on South College road early Sunday morning.

According to Cathryn Lindsay, a spokesperson with the Wilmington Police Department, the chase ended on South College Road and Pinecliff drive around 12:30 a.m.

Morris was charged with the following:

DWI

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of stolen credit card

Felony flee to elude

Driving left of center

Aggressive driving

Failure to stop at a stop sign

Possession of stolen goods

Resist, delay, obstruct

It is unknown at this time the speed of the chase or how long it lasted. Check this story later for more details.

