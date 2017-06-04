What's For Lunch?

Duplin County
Chicken Nuggets/ w Roll
Broccoli w/Cheese Sauce
Glazed Carrots
Applesauce Cup
Fresh Orange Wedges
Whiteville City Schools
Pizza
Hamburger/Bun
Green Beans
Carrot Dippers
Dried Mix Fruit
Columbus County
Hot Dog
Mixed Fruit
Pears
Carrots, Roll
Milk
New Hanover County
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Corn Dog Nuggets
Glazed Carrots
Garden Salad
Applesauce, canned
Fresh Fruit
Canned Fruit
Milk
Bladen County
Manager’s Choice
Brunswick County
Manager’s Choice Entrée
PBJ Munchie Pack
2 Veggie Choices
2 Fruit Choices
Assorted Milk Variety
Pender County
Salisbury Steak
Gravy
BBQ Rib Sandwich
Turkey Chef Salad/Roll
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Green Beans
Baby Carrots
Side Salad
Fresh Orange
Diced Peaches
Apple Juice
