What's For Lunch?

By: Tom Cheatham, Director
Duplin County

Chicken Nuggets/ w Roll

Broccoli w/Cheese Sauce

Glazed Carrots

Applesauce Cup

Fresh Orange Wedges

Whiteville City Schools

Pizza

Hamburger/Bun

Green Beans

Carrot Dippers

Dried Mix Fruit

Columbus County

Hot Dog

Mixed Fruit

Pears

Carrots, Roll

Milk

New Hanover County

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Corn Dog Nuggets

Glazed Carrots

Garden Salad

Applesauce, canned

Fresh Fruit

Canned Fruit

Milk

Bladen County

Manager’s Choice

Brunswick County

Manager’s Choice Entrée

PBJ Munchie Pack

2 Veggie Choices

2 Fruit Choices

Assorted Milk Variety

Pender County

Salisbury Steak

Gravy

BBQ Rib Sandwich

Turkey Chef Salad/Roll

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Green Beans

Baby Carrots

Side Salad

Fresh Orange

Diced Peaches

Apple Juice

