Sharks even record with 6-4 win over Fayetteville

After falling at home to Fayetteville Friday night, the Sharks bounced back to beat the SwampDogs on the road 6-4. Wilmington jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the Top of the 2nd inning. Nick Rotola singled, then stole 2nd and 3rd before scoring the games first run. Cory Everett also picked up his first RBI of the season bringing home Ben Highfill.



Evan Brabrand started for the Sharks and threw 3 innings of scoreless baseball only allowing 3 hits, while striking out 4 SwampDogs. The winning pitcher on the night though was Daniel Johnson (1-0), who threw a perfect 4th inning striking out one.



In the top of the fourth the Sharks struck for 4 more runs. Nick Rotola and Ben Highfill both walked to start the inning. Cory Everett singled with 2 on and one out to drive in his second run on the evening. Justin Dean then cleared the bases with his second of three doubles on the night. Dean later came around to score in the inning for Wilmington.



The Sharks bullpen was much improved on the night despite having only limited arms available. Luke Gesell was touched up a little though by the Fayetteville offense. The righty out of UNCWilmington surrendered 1 run in the 6th and 3 in the 7th in his 2.2 innings of work.



Dom Cuoci, who started the night at first base, came in to pitch and recorded his second save of the season. Cuoci went 2.1 innings, walking one SwampDog and striking out 2. The losing pitcher on the night was Fayetteville starter Peyton Reesman (0-1).



Wilmington returns to Fayetteville tomorrow for the third of three straight matchups. First pitch from J.P. Riddle Stadium is at 7:05 Monday night. Coverage on the Sharks Radio Network begins at 6:50 with The Sharks Pregame Show.