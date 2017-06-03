Sloup and Thompson one back at 91st Carolinas Women's Amateur

WILMINGTON, N.C. (June 3, 2017) -- Second round results of the 91st Carolinas Women's Amateur Championship at Porters Neck Country Club in Wilmington, N.C. on Saturday, June 3rd (6,067 yards, Par 36-36--72, Course Rating 75.3/137).



Mary Chandler Bryan of Chapin, S.C. and Sarah Bertram of Concord, N.C. are tied for first at even-par 144 heading into the final round of the 91st Carolinas Women's Amateur Championship at Porters Neck Country Club in Wilmington, N.C.



Bryan, 23, started hot on her opening nine, making three birdies, but "cooled off" on her back nine. "I hit three good shots and made those putts; my putter was hot," said Bryan. "On the back nine, my putter wasn't hot and I hit three bad shots. I am really expecting tomorrow to be better." Bryan's strategy heading into tomorrow, "Keep the putter hot the hole time, that would be key."



Bertram, a 22-year-old Gardner-Webb women's golf alum, felt she played well today, despite relinquishing her lead. "I think I hit it just as well as I did yesterday, I just didn't make as many putts," said Bertram after hitting 16 greens-in-regulation. "I just have to come out and play like I did yesterday, not that today was bad, stay calm and play my game."



Trailing Bryan and Bertram by one-shot are Kayla Thompson of Whiteville, N.C. and defending champion Ashley Sloup of Southport, N.C. Thompson, a member of the UNC-Wilmington women's golf team, started Saturday T10, but used three birdies and a 40-foot eagle putt on the par-5 eighth hole to climb up the leaderboard. "[My performance] was good," said Thompson. "I hit the driver really well and was in the fairway, so I had a chance to hit the flag, which was something that I had struggled with." Tied for third, Thompson and Sloup posted one-over 145 after two rounds.



The youngest competitor in the field, 13-year-old Katherine Schuster of Kill Devil Hills, N.C. is part of a five-player group two-shots back of the lead.

Patty Moore of Charlotte, N.C. continues to lead the Carolinas Division, finishing the day seven-over 151 to extend her lead to seven shots. Mona Jackson of Wilmington, N.C. and June Wang of Huntersville, N.C. are tied for second at 14-over 158.

Sunday's final round will begin with a 9:00am shotgun start. The lead group of Bertram, Bryan, Sloup, and Thompson will tee off from the first hole.

The championship is conducted at 54 holes of stroke play (no cut). All players, regardless of Handicap Index, have the option to play in the Championship Division or the Carolinas Division. The Overall Champion will be determined from the contestants playing in the Championship Division. Awards will also be given for the low senior in the Championship and Carolinas divisions (age 50-64), the low Super Senior in the Carolinas Division (ages 65 and older), and the medalist in the Championship Division (low score after 36 holes). A tie for Overall Champion is determined by an on-course playoff. Low senior and low super-senior awards will be split. A tie for medalist after 36 holes will be split. All other ties for merchandise will be broken by scorecard playoff.



Entry is open to any female amateur golfer who has reached her 13th birthday by the first day of the championship, is a legal resident of North Carolina or South Carolina, is a member in good standing of a club which is a member of the Carolinas Golf Association and has an active USGA Handicap Index at a CGA member club that does not exceed 40.4.



Scoring will be provided by the CGA throughout the championship, offering 9 and 18-hole updates.



91st Carolinas Women's Amateur Championship

Porters Neck Country Club, Wilmington, N.C.

Second Round Results

Championship - First Flight

Mary Chandler Bryan, Chapin, S.C. 72-72--144 (Even)

Sarah Bertram, Concord, N.C. 70-74--144 (Even)

Ashley Sloup, Southport, N.C. 71-74--145 (+1)

Kayla Thompson, Whiteville, N.C. 74-71--145 (+1)

Courtney McKim, Raleigh, N.C. 75-71--146 (+2)

Katherine Schuster, Kill Devil Hills, N.C. 73-73--146 (+2)

Kathryn Carson, Mooresville, N.C. 72-74--146 (+2)

Reona Hirai, Summerville, S.C. 73-73--146 (+2)

Victoria Huskey, Greenville, S.C. 73-73--146 (+2)

Rachel Kuehn, Asheville, N.C. 74-74--148 (+4)

Savanna Wood, Boone, N.C. 72-77--149 (+5)

Brenda Corrie Kuehn, Asheville, N.C. 77-73--150 (+6)

Katie Kirk, Winterville, N.C. 75-75--150 (+6)

Roshnee Sharma, Waxhaw, N.C. 76-74--150 (+6)

Gracyn Burgess, Lexington, S.C. 73-78--151 (+7)



Championship - Second Flight

Abbey Hartsell, Hickory, N.C. 76-76--152 (+8)

Hannah Craver, Winston Salem, N.C. 74-78--152 (+8)

Ana Tsiros, Asheville, N.C. 79-74--153 (+9)

Grace Yatawara, Salisbury, N.C. 76-77--153 (+9)

Mary Katherine Donovan, Hampstead, N.C. 74-79--153 (+9)

Emily Stinson, Charlotte, N.C. 77-77--154 (+10)

Mary-Katelyn Holanek, Cary, N.C. 78-76--154 (+10)

Janie Thomas, Winston-Salem, N.C. 78-77--155 (+11)

Payton Culler, Hendersonville, N.C. 79-76--155 (+11)

Morgan Laird, Waxhaw, N.C. 78-78--156 (+12)

Caroline Cahill, Wilmington, N.C. 79-78--157 (+13)

Elizabeth Nguyen, Pinehurst, N.C. 78-79--157 (+13)

Kate Collom, Charlotte, N.C. 78-80--158 (+14)

Rachel Wyatt, Johns Island, S.C. 74-84--158 (+14)



Championship - Third Flight

Kim Briele, New Bern, N.C. 83-79--162 (+18)

Lea Venable, Simpsonville, S.C. 78-84--162 (+18)

Alaina Yeatts, Durham, N.C. 83-80--163 (+19)

Jayla Rogers, Wilmington, N.C. 83-81--164 (+20)

Mallory Fobes, East Bend, N.C. 80-84--164 (+20)

Alexis Sudjianto, Charlotte, N.C. 87-79--166 (+22)

Michelle Jarman, Wilmington, N.C. 83-84--167 (+23)

Kate Matthews, Greenville, S.C. 87-81--168 (+24)

Kadi Hilpus Meldrum, Aiken, S.C. 84-85--169 (+25)

Channing Hensley, Wake Forest, N.C. 80-90--170 (+26)

Susan Beaupied, Pittsboro, N.C. 84-88--172 (+28)

Christina Stritzinger, Charlotte, N.C. 89-96--185 (+41)

Carson Stewart Jenkins, Raleigh, N.C. 91-98--189 (+45)



Carolinas - First Flight

Patty Moore, Charlotte, N.C. 74-77--151 (+7)

June Wang, Huntersville, N.C. 78-80--158 (+14)

Mona Jackson, Wilmington, N.C. 79-79--158 (+14)

Kendra Muir, Pinehurst, N.C. 82-77--159 (+15)

Carole Jones, Hillsborough, N.C. 78-82--160 (+16)

Natalie Huff, Elgin, S.C. 80-81--161 (+17)

Terrie Allemang, Hilton Head, S.C. 82-79--161 (+17)

Kristina Blaylock, Cary, N.C. 87-75--162 (+18)

Julie Shore, Raleigh, N.C. 81-82--163 (+19)

Lida Tingley, Wilmington, N.C. 86-80--166 (+22)

Pam Congelosi, Vass, N.C. 83-85--168 (+24)

Kelly Whitley, Greensboro, N.C. 88-81--169 (+25)



Carolinas - Second Flight

Barbara Munnett, Winston Salem, N.C. 83-85--168 (+24)

Carole Stone, Blythewood, S.C. 83-87--170 (+26)

Peggy Cahill, Wilmington, N.C. 84-86--170 (+26)

Brenda Frye, Mt Pleasant, S.C. 84-87--171 (+27)

Katherine DeVore, High Point, N.C. 87-85--172 (+28)

Bernice Slezak, Mt. Pleasant, S.C. 83-90--173 (+29)

Clate Aydlett, Elizabeth City, N.C. 86-93--179 (+35)

Susan Harden, Beaufort, S.C. 87-93--180 (+36)

Kyoko Tsuchiya, Mt Pleasant, S.C. 87-94--181 (+37)

Mo Spada, Sunset Beach, N.C. 91-90--181 (+37)

Karin Wu, Belmont , N.C. 88-96--184 (+40)

Karren Peterson, Simpsonville, S.C. 93-91--184 (+40)

Lib Kelly-smith, Vass, N.C. 96-93--189 (+45)



Carolinas - Third Flight

Lily Lee, Chapel Hill, N.C. 84-79--163 (+19)

Janet Myers, Charlotte, N.C. 85-82--167 (+23)

Mary Rhodes, Greensboro, N.C. 86-87--173 (+29)

Cindy Runnette, Simpsonville, S.C. 84-90--174 (+30)

Vicki DiSantis, Pinehurst, N.C. 91-86--177 (+33)

Laura Rawl, Charleston, S.C. 90-89--179 (+35)

Libby Neil, Wilmington , N.C. 90-91--181 (+37)

Jean Burns, Irmo, S.C. 91-91--182 (+38)

Teddy Stockwell, Charleston, S.C. 91-95--186 (+42)

Dollie Watson, Lexington, N.C. 97-97--194 (+50)

Linda Arnaud, Kernersville, N.C. 97-98--195 (+51)

KC Sorvari, Aberdeen, N.C. 106-110--216 (+72)



Championship Facts

Event: 91st Carolinas Women's Amateur

Playing Dates: June-2-4

Host Site: Porters Neck Country Club, Wilmington, N.C.

6,067 yards, Par 36-36--72, Course Rating 75.3/137

Defending Champion: Ashley Sloup of Southport, N.C.

Format: 54 holes of stroke play (no cut)

Schedule of rounds:

Friday, June 2

Round 1 - Tee times at 8:00am off #1 and #10 tees.

Saturday, June 3

Round 2 - Tee times at 8:00am off #1 and #10 tees.

Sunday, June 4

Round 3 - 18 holes stroke play. Shotgun start at 9:00 a.m.

Lunch and awards immediately following play for players



