Protesters rally outside of NC GOP Convention

Top leaders in the Republican Party were met by protesters on Saturday as they gathered for the North Carolina GOP Convention. (Source: WECT)

Top leaders in the Republican Party were met by protesters on Saturday as they gathered for the North Carolina GOP Convention.

Several dozen protesters came to voice their concern that the GOP was not a party of the people.

“We just want to be listened to," said Bob McFeeters. "We want the facts to mean something. We believe in science. We believe in voter rights. We believe in union rights, and we believe in this country."

However, leaders from the Republican Party said the party was open to anyone.

"He [Donald Trump] is the president of all Americans, so we don’t slice and dice people according to different demographic characteristics,” said Trump Adviser Kellyanne Conway.

With both sides yelling back and fourth across the street and pointing fingers, there was a clear divide among Democrats and Republicans. Something that troubles protesters and GOP leaders.

“It is a scary space that we live in, that there are people out there that don’t want to see him [Donald Trump] succeed," said Lara Trump, President Trump's daughter-in-law. "Even if that means even if our country is worse off, they don’t care."

“A little of its irritating, and I think they’re doing it to be provocative because they want a reaction out of us," said protester Lynn Shoemaker.

It seemed that neither party was willing to listen to one another or work together, but some have hope they can find a middle ground.

“We need to find a common goal," said Republican Sue Googe. "We all want safe communities, and we all want good education. How do we do that?”

Despite the crowds outside, the NC GOP did re-elect Robin Hayes as the NC GOP Chairman.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.