Conway, Lara Trump speaking at N Carolina GOP convention

Two women with close ties to President Donald Trump are headlining the North Carolina Republican Party convention this weekend.



Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway and Lara Trump, the president's daughter-in-law, were expected to address a Saturday luncheon at the Wilmington Convention Center.



Conway was Trump's campaign manager and became the first woman to successfully run a presidential bid. Lara Trump is married to Trump's son, Eric. She grew up in Wrightsville Beach and graduated from N.C. State University.



Convention delegates also planned Saturday afternoon to choose the state GOP's chairman. Former U.S. Rep. Robin Hayes took over the chairman's job in May 2016 and is seeking a two-year term. Lee County Republican Party Chairman Jim Womack is also running.

