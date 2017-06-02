North Stanly softball comes from behind to beat Whiteville 6-2

RALEIGH, N.C. – North Stanly cruised to a 6-2 victory over Whiteville in game 1 of the NCHSAA 1A State Championship Series. The Comets got behind 2-0 early as Whiteville plated two runs in the bottom of the third, but responded in the next inning to tie the game at 2 on their way to the opening game victory.

Whiteville jumped on the board first as the Wolfpack got a lead-off single in the third from Santana Best. Best came around to score on a two-out RBI single by Kourtney Grainger. Sage Mclelland added another run, plating Grainger with a stand-up double to give the Wolfpack a 2-0 lead.

North Stanly stormed back in the next inning as Sam Hogan led off with a double and Mimi Selke followed that up with a single of her own. Merris Talbert stepped in and slapped a ball into right field for a two-run single to tie the game.

The Comets opened the bottom of the fifth with a Weslyn Almond double to left. Then a pair of errors by the Wolfpack on a grounder to short by Payton Landis scored Almond to give the Comets their first lead of the game, 3-2. They added three more runs in the frame with Selke ripping a two-run single with one out and Jada Jordan’s two-out RBI single.