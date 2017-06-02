Swampdogs down Sharks 5-4

Wilmington Sharks Press Release



The Sharks returned home tonight and jumped out to a quick start against Fayetteville. Cam Locklear picked up his first hit of the summer and came around to score on a Danny Wondrack single. Riley Knudsen then singled to right to drive home his College of Charleston teammate, Danny Wondrack, to lead 2-0.



Fayetteville then answered with a run on back-to-back doubles by Tim Hergert and Austin Edgette. The Sharks restored the 2-run lead on Riley Knudsen’s second RBI single of the evening.



The SwampDogs bounced back with a run in the 4th after Mike Spooner’s double to lead off the inning. Heading to the 5th the Sharks remained in front 3-2, but that was the last time Wilmington would lead in the ball game. The visitors pushed across 3 runs against Tim Salvadore (0-1) in his third outing of the season.



Wilmington’s bullpen held the SwampDogs scoreless from the 5th inning on but the damage had been done. The Sharks did pull a run back in the 7th inning on Brian Parreira’s fourth run batted in of the summer.



The Achilles heel for the Sharks tonight was a runner left on third base. In the 7th, 8th and 9th innings, Wilmington saw the final out of the inning, and eventually the game recorded, with a man just 90 feet away.



Wilmington heads to Fayetteville tomorrow for the second of three straight matchups. First pitch from J.P. Riddle Stadium is at 7:05 tomorrow night. Coverage on the Sharks Radio Network begins at 6:50 with The Sharks Pregame Show.