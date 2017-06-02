'One Tree Hill' actor launches Wilmington-filmed pilot

A television pilot shot in Wilmington stars a familiar face.

Vaughan Wilson played the character Fergie on One Tree Hill. His new show, Vaughan, follows the story of an actor who finds himself in need of a roommate due to his out-of-control spending. The show also features mostly local actors.

On Sunday, two special screenings of the pilot will be held at Dead Crow Comedy Room in downtown Wilmington. The screenings are open to the public, and there will be a chance to meet the cast and take pictures.

You can watch a trailer for the pilot here.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.