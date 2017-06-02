Watt's blast leads T.C. Roberson past New Hanover 3-1

NCHSAA Press Release



RALEIGH, N.C. – A pair of lefty starters weaved their way through the opening four frames scoreless between T.C. Roberson and New Hanover in the 4A Baseball State Championship Series Game 1. While the pitching shined early, it was Collin Watt’s bat that won it, as his two-run homer in the fifth lifted T.C. Roberson to a game one win, 3-1 over New Hanover.



Caleb Bishop from New Hanover and Eric Wellington spun scoreless ball through four, with the help of a combined four double plays in the first three innings. However, in the top of the fifth Wellington was touched up as he loaded the bases with one out. Alec Cortner grounded to third base, where Watt stepped on the bag for one, but his throw was in the dirt and the Rams couldn’t complete the game’s fifth double play scoring Blake Walston.



Roberson responded in the bottom of the inning as Jacob McCarthy singled with one out. That brought up the game’s hero Watt who hammered a ball over the left field wall to make it 2-1 T.C. Roberson. The Rams added another run in the sixth on a Luke Wood single.



Wellington got the win, going 5.1 innings only allowing 3 hits and a single earned run. He struck out four while walking only two. T.C. Roberson can close out the best-of-three series with a single win. Game two between the two teams is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday at NC State’s Doak Field at Dail Park.