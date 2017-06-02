First at Four: Enjoy a week of free concerts

A week-long celebration of classical music starts Sunday. Every concert during the Port City Music Festival is free.
“It’s about bringing classical music to Wilmington in the summer,” Christine Farley, who is one of the organizers of the festival.
Farley talked about why classical music remains popular.
“If you listen to it, you travel,” Farley said. “You just go somewhere else and I think people need that escape and it’s beautiful.”
There are seven concerts planned.
However, the first concert, at Kenan Chapel in Landfall, has no seats left. That's the only concert that required attendees to reserve spots.
This is the rest of the concert schedule:
7:30pm June 5, Monday-Windermere Presbyterian Church, 104 Windermere Rd.
7:30pm June 6, Tuesday- B'nai Israel Synagogue ,2601 Chestnut St.
7:00pm June 8, Thursday - Cameron Art Museum
7:30pm June9, Friday – Beckwith Recital Hall/ UNCW Campus
12:30pm June 10, Saturday – DREAMS, 901 Fanning St.
5:00pm June 11, Sunday – First Presbyterian Church, 125 S. 3rd Street
For more, go to http://www.portcitymusicfestival.org
