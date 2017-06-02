Fire on North Sixth Street under control

A Friday evening fire at an abandoned commercial structure in Wilmington is under control.

Wilmington Fire Marshal Sammy Flowers said the Independent Ice Company on 720 North Sixth Street has been abandoned for several years. After being a fully involved fire Friday afternoon, Flowers said only hot spots remain.

"We still have several firefighters on scene from the Wilmington Fire Department and New Hanover County Fire," Flowers said in an email.

Flowers added that the structural integrity of the building might prevent investigators from entering the building Friday.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.