Fire extinguished at North Sixth Street structure

A fire that burned an abandoned commercial structure in Wilmington on Friday is out.

Wilmington Fire Marshal Sammy Flowers said in an email at 8:22 p.m. that the fire at the Independent Ice Company on 720 North Sixth Street was completely out and that units were clearing the scene.

Flowers added that investigators decided the cause of the fire will remain undetermined due to the instability of the structure and unsafe interior building conditions.

Larry Sutton is a retired Wilmington firefighter who lives close to the scene. He said the fire was one of the biggest he's ever seen.

"Maybe a nine out of a 10," he said. "It was really, really involved, the flames, and the structure. The building is huge, so evidently I don't know how it started, but I figured one day it would probably happen and it did."

No injuries were reported and none of the nearby structures were damaged.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.