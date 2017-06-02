Crews respond to commercial structure fire on North Seventh Stre - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Crews respond to commercial structure fire on North Seventh Street

Wilmington Fire personnel are on the scene of a commercial structure fire on North Seventh Street. 

Fire Marshal Sammy Flowers said in an email Friday afternoon crews are responding to the fire at the intersection of North Seventh and Hanover streets.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time.

