Craig Wilson takes over as Pender men's basketball coach (Source: Pender H.S.)

Pender High School has hired Craig Wilson as the Patriots head men’s basketball coach.

It’s a homecoming for Wilson, who is a 1988 graduate of Pender High School.

Last season Wilson coached at Millbrook, and has made stops at Hunt, Word of God Christian Academy, and Knightdale High School’s.

Over his career he has also worked as a personal trainer with NBA players Chris Duhon, Al Harrington, Julius Hodge and TJ Warren.

Wilson replaces Gary Battle, who led Pender to a 12-14 record a year ago.

