Man shot in the leg Friday afternoon in Wilmington

Wilmington police are investigating after a Friday afternoon shooting sent one man to the hospital.

According to Cathryn Lindsay, spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department, the shooting occurred around 4:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of Railroad Street in the Love Grove community.

Lindsay said a young man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other details are known.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.