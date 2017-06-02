Ashley Sloup one stroke back at 91st Carolinas Women's Amateur

WILMINGTON, N.C. (June 2, 2017) -- First round results of the 91st Carolinas Women's Amateur Championship at Porters Neck Country Club in Wilmington, N.C. on Friday, June 2nd (6,067 yards, Par 36-36--72, Course Rating 75.3/137).



Sarah Bertram of Concord, N.C. holds a one-shot advantage at two-under 70 in the first round of the 91st Carolinas Women's Amateur Championship at Porters Neck Country Club in Wilmington, N.C. "I think I did really well," said Bertram. "I hit four birdies, which is more than usual. Everything was going correctly for me."



Bertram, a 22-year-old Gardner-Webb women's golf alum, credits her pitching wedge for giving her opportunities for easy birdie putts, most notably on the par-4 18th, where she came up roughly five feet short of dunking in an eagle. "My pitching wedge was my friend today. I didn't hit many low-yardage wedges, but my pitching wedge was what I used on the last hole."



The game plan tomorrow will remain the same for Bertram, but with a few minor adjustments. "I would love to do the exact same thing as I did today. I have been working on a couple minor swing changes, so if I can focus on that and just stay calm, I think I can do just as well."



Defending champion Ashley Sloup of Southport, N.C. sits just one-shot back of Bertram at one-under 71. "I felt really good about everything," said Sloup. "I just wanted to enjoy the day, take it one shot at time, and do the best that I can. Whatever is in God’s plan is going to happen."

Sloup, a 21-year-old rising senior and member of the Winthrop University golf team, acknowledged there is added pressure as the defending champion, but taking things "one day, one round, one shot, and one hole" at a time is the key to staying focused. "Winning it last year, I didn't want to put too much pressure on myself. That was last year, and I am thankful for it. It was the tournament of a lifetime for me and it definitely gave me a lot of confidence. There is still a lot of golf to be played."



Mary Chandler Bryan of Chapin, S.C. sits in a three-way tie for third at even par 72. Bryan, 23, feels confident she can perform better tomorrow. "I had a lot of birdie chances," said Bryan. "It was a good overall day, but I did not hit it as solid as I did yesterday. If I hit it a little better, I will have even more doable birdie chances and I think that will help me out." Kathryn Carson of Mooresville, N.C. and Savanna Wood of Boone, N.C. also join Bryan in the tie for third place.



Patty Moore of Charlotte, N.C. leads the Carolinas Division, finishing the day at 2-over-par 74. Carole Jones of Hillsborough, N.C. and June Wang of Huntersville, N.C. are tied for second at six-over 78.



A total of 79 golfers competed in the 91st Carolinas Women's Amateur Championship, the longest running women's amateur golf championship in the Carolinas.



Scoring will be provided by the CGA throughout the championship, offering 9 and 18-hole updates. Live updates will also be available on the CGA’s official Twitter account, @cgagolf1909. Continue to visit the CGA website throughout this championship and all year long for complete championship coverage including scores, interviews, photos, and recaps.

91st Carolinas Women's Amateur Championship

Porters Neck Country Club, Wilmington, N.C.

First Round Results

Championship Division (6067 yards, par 72)

Place Name Score

1 Sarah Bertram, Concord, NC 35-35--70

2 Ashley Sloup, Southport, NC 36-35--71

T3 Kathryn Carson, Mooresville, NC 37-35--72

Mary Chandler Bryan, Chapin, SC 35-37--72

Savanna Wood, Boone, NC 38-34--72

T6 Gracyn Burgess, Lexington, SC 36-37--73

Katherine Schuster, Kill Devil Hills, NC 36-37--73

Reona Hirai, Summerville, SC 37-36--73

Victoria Huskey, Greenville, SC 38-35--73

T10 Hannah Craver, Winston Salem, NC 39-35--74

Kayla Thompson, Whiteville, NC 38-36--74

Mary Katherine Donovan, Hampstead, NC 36-38--74

Rachel Kuehn, Asheville, NC 39-35--74

Rachel Wyatt, Johns Island, SC 38-36--74

T15 Courtney McKim, Raleigh, NC 37-38--75

Katie Kirk, Winterville, NC 37-38--75

T17 Abbey Hartsell, Hickory, NC 37-39--76

Grace Yatawara, Salisbury, NC 40-36--76

Roshnee Sharma, Waxhaw, NC 39-37--76

T20 Brenda Corrie Kuehn, Asheville, NC 40-37--77

Emily Stinson, Charlotte, NC 42-35--77

T22 Elizabeth Nguyen, Pinehurst, NC 41-37--78

Janie Thomas, Winston-Salem, NC 41-37--78

Kate Collom, Charlotte, NC 40-38--78

Lea Venable, Simpsonville, SC 39-39--78

Mary-Katelyn Holanek, Cary, NC 40-38--78

Morgan Laird, Waxhaw, NC 38-40--78

T28 Ana Tsiros, Asheville, NC 40-39--79

Caroline Cahill, Wilmington, NC 40-39--79

Payton Culler, Hendersonville, NC 37-42--79

T31 Channing Hensley, Wake Forest, NC 38-42--80

Mallory Fobes, East Bend, NC 39-41--80

T33 Alaina Yeatts, Durham, NC 42-41--83

Jayla Rogers, Wilmington, NC 38-45--83

Kim Briele, New Bern, NC 43-40--83

Michelle Jarman, Wilmington, Nc 42-41--83

T37 Kadi Hilpus Meldrum, Aiken, SC 43-41--84

Susan Beaupied, Pittsboro, NC 43-41--84

T39 Alexis Sudjianto, Charlotte, NC 47-40--87

Kate Matthews, Greenville, SC 44-43--87

41 Christina Stritzinger, Charlotte, NC 48-41--89

42 Carson Stewart Jenkins, Raleigh, NC 47-44--91



Carolinas - First Flight (5204 yards, par 72, 70.0/113)

Place Name Score

1 Patty Moore, Charlotte, NC 38-36--74

T2 Carole Jones, Hillsborough, NC 40-38--78

June Wang, Huntersville, NC 39-39--78

4 Mona Jackson, Wilmington, NC 40-39--79

5 Natalie Huff, Elgin, SC 41-39--80

6 Julie Shore, Raleigh, NC 42-39--81

T7 Kendra Muir, Pinehurst, NC 42-40--82

Terrie Allemang, Hilton Head, SC 44-38--82

9 Pam Congelosi, Vass, NC 43-40--83

10 Lida Tingley, Wilmington, NC 48-38--86

11 Kristina Blaylock, Cary, NC 45-42--87

12 Kelly Whitley, Greensboro, NC 44-44--88



Carolinas - Second Flight (5204 yards, par 72, 70.0/113)

Place Name Score

T1 Bernice Slezak, Mt. Pleasant, SC 44-39--83

Carole Stone, Blythewood, SC 41-42--83

T3 Brenda Frye, Mt Pleasant, SC 43-41--84

Peggy Cahill, Wilmington, NC 42-42--84

5 Kyoko Tsuchiya, Mt Pleasant, SC 46-39--85

6 Clate Aydlett, Elizabeth City, NC 47-39--86

7 Katherine DeVore, High Point, NC 43-44--87

8 Karin Wu, Belmont , NC 47-41--88

9 Mo Spada, Sunset Beach, NC 47-44--91

10 Karren Peterson, Simpsonville, SC 48-45--93

11 Lib Kelly-smith, Vass, NC 48-48--96

T12 Barbara Munnett, Winston Salem, NC NC-39--NC

Susan Harden, Beaufort, SC NC-43--NC



Carolinas - Third Flight (5204 yards, par 72, 70.0/113)

Place Name Score

T1 Cindy Runnette, Simpsonville, Sc 42-42--84

Lily Lee, Chapel Hill, NC 43-41--84

3 Janet Myers, Charlotte, NC 44-41--85

4 Mary Rhodes, Greensboro, NC 43-43--86

T5 Laura Rawl, Charleston, SC 46-44--90

Libby Neil, Wilmington , NC 44-46--90

T7 Jean Burns, Irmo, sc 46-45--91

Teddy Stockwell, Charleston, SC 44-47--91

Vicki DiSantis, Pinehurst, NC 47-44--91

T10 Dollie Watson, Lexington, NC 50-47--97

Linda Arnaud, Kernersville, NC 51-46--97

12 KC Sorvari, Aberdeen, NC 53-53--106

Schedule of rounds:

Friday, June 2

Round 1 - Tee times at 8:00am off #1 and #10 tees.

Saturday, June 3

Round 2 - Tee times at 8:00am off #1 and #10 tees.

Sunday, June 4

Round 3 - 18 holes stroke play. Shotgun start at 9:00 a.m.

Lunch and awards immediately following p