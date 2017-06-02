Three injured in Ocean Isle Beach boat explosion

Three people were injured when a boat exploded in Ocean Isle Beach on Friday afternoon.

EMS crews arrived on the scene shortly after 4 p.m. at the Ocean Isle Fishing Company on Causeway Drive.

Mayor Debbie Smith said two people who were in the boat were airlifted, at least one to Chapel Hill. Another person who was on the dock was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Brian Gobble, an employee at nearby Sharky's restaurant who witnessed the incident, said he didn't hear an explosion, but did see the boat engulfed in flames. Gobble added a man who had burns on the right side of his face was transported away in an ambulance.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.