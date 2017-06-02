UPDATE: I-140 lane closures originally set for June 6 now delayed

The intermittent lane closures scheduled for Interstate 140 that were originally scheduled to begin on June 6 have been postponed until further notice.

NCDOT officials said the contractor was hampered by inclement weather on other projects and will not be able to deploy its crews until late June or early July.

“We will issue a follow-up notice as soon as the contractor is able to reschedule this work,” said Division Resident Engineer Keith Eason. “We appreciate the public’s patience on this project.”

The closures are needed so crews can repave the road, reconstruct shoulders and repair the bridge approaches and joints.

