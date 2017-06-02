I-140 lane closures start June 6

There will be intermittent lane closures for motorists who travel on Interstate 140 between U.S. 421 and one-half mile east of I-40 on June 6.

The closures will begin at 8 a.m.

N.C. Department of Transportation crews will be repaving the road, reconstructing shoulders and repairing the bridge approaches and joints.

Lane closures will be in place until Aug. 25 while crews complete their work. One lane will remain open for traffic in each direction.

There will not be a detour, and travelers should expect delays. Drivers should use extra caution driving through the work zone.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow @NCDOT on Twitter.

