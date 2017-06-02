Fair Bluff awarded $1.7 million grant to renovate, expand town hall

The former BB&T building has housed town hall and police operations after the former town hall building on Main Street was severely damaged during Hurricane Matthew flooding in October 2016. (Source: WECT)

The Town of Fair Bluff has been awarded an approximately $1.7 million grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation to renovate and expand the town hall, police department, and visitor’s center, according to Dan Gerlach, president of the Golden LEAF Foundation.

Fair Bluff Mayor Billy Hammond said the town has not decided whether the funds will go toward renovated the old town hall facility, or the current location.

Hammond added he expects town council will discuss different options at its next meeting, which is set for Tuesday at 6 p.m.

