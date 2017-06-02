Woman hits child with her car before firing gun

Precious Applewhite is charged with leaving the scene of an accident while inflicting serious injury. (Source: Raycom Media)

A child riding a bike was struck by a car, and authorities in North Carolina say the driver left the scene and fired a gun into the air.

Lt. Kip Gaskins with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office told local media outlets that the woman drove her vehicle through a homeowner's yard, then hit the 8-year-old, causing her to fall off the bike and hurt her back.

Gaskins said the woman then drove around the corner and fired the shots.

Deputies arrested 31-year-old Precious Applewhite on Thursday and charged her with leaving the scene of an accident while inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon and injury to personal property.

Applewhite's case was turned over to the public defender's office on Friday, but an attorney hadn't been assigned.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.