State Superintendent visits two area schools

State superintendent Mark Johnson made two stops in Wilmington Friday morning as part of his listening tour in North Carolina.

Johnson sat in on several classes and spoke with teachers and parents about programs at Gregory Elementary and Douglass Academy.

At Gregory, Johnson discussed the importance of dual immersion programs, and said he was impressed that the school also offered Mandarin Chinese.

"That’s an impressive feat that they’re doing for students here, and I have not seen a lot of that across the state," Johnson said.

Johnson noted the importance of school choice at Douglass Academy, and said he supports funds following children if they disenroll from a school.

“That is a conversation we’re starting to have in Raleigh at the General Assembly," he said. "How do we innovate and rework the structure of funding that we have in our schools so it helps not just the students, but the schools themselves.”

He told school leaders that Douglass goes beyond its requirements as a charter school, and told the students and teachers to continue their path to success.

