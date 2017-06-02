UNCW: Low-volume 'growl' siren test set for Sunday

UNCW announced Friday that its Office of Environmental Health & Safety will conduct a low-volume "growl" test of the Seahawk Warning Siren System on Sunday, June 4, between 9 a.m. and noon. (Source: WECT)

Officials say that each siren will emit a brief sound when tested, and that no action is required when sirens sound during testing.

