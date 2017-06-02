Sidewalk work begins on Racine Drive

Crews with the City of Wilmington began a sidewalk project on Racine Drive this week. (Source: City of Wilmington)

According to officials, approximately 1,600 feet of sidewalk will be installed along Racine between Carl and Eastwood roads.

The project, which will eliminate a gap in existing sidewalks, is expected to be finished in about two weeks.

