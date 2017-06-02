Police identify bicyclist killed in Wilmington crash

Police have identified the bicyclist who was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Wilmington Wednesday afternoon.

According to dispatch, the accident happened around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of South 17th and Queen streets.

Wilmington police said the victim, 59-year-old David Patrick Buckley of Wilmington, fell off his bicycle into the roadway and was hit by a pickup truck a short time later.

Police said Buckley received CPR at the scene before being taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators believe impairment may have led to Buckley falling off the bike.

No charges will be filed.

