Yard sales for June 3

New Hanover County

6 a.m. - ?

1401 South College Road, Wilmington (Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church)

Boy Scout Troop 26 is hosting a fundraiser yard sale with clothes, electronics, tools, plants, household furniture, appliances, sports equipment, and much more for sale. More than 200 families are involved. There will also BBQ sandwiches on sale for lunch.

7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

7506 Ireland Court, Wilmington

Shop for toys, clothes, shoes, and household items



8 a.m. - Noon

4715 Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington (Silver Lake Baptist Church)

Community yard sale

8 a.m. - Noon

Breezewood Drive, Wilmington (turn on George Anderson Road off Carolina Road)

Community yard sale

8 a.m. - ?

4311 Fireside Court, Wilmington

Kids clothes, toys and shoes, household items, art and picture frames, and furniture

7 a.m. - Noon

3925 Roger Haynes Drive, Castle Hayne

Park at Castle Hayne Elementary at a free Shuttle provided by Azalea Limousine will transport shoppers to and from the sale location.

This is a fundraiser for the non-profit group Paws 4 People.

7 a.m. - 11 a.m.

800 and 802 Saddle Point, Wilmington (off of White Road)

Hutch, a picnic table with benches, hammock and frame, 1 year old stainless steel microwave, 1 year old stainless steel toaster oven, clothing, women's shoes and more.

8 a.m. - ? today and Sunday

2705 Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington

Fabric, lamps, chairs sofas

Bladen County

8 a.m. - Noon

156 Westwood Drive, Elizabethtown

Moving sale with furniture, kitchen items, accessories, linens, clothes, tools, and more for sale.

If you're having a future yard sale you can send your information now

If you're having a yard sale today but didn't send your information in you can add your yard sale to today's yard sales post on the WECT Facebook page

Or you can email yardsales@wect.com

