Murder victim's sister: 'I hope he rots, I hope he suffers'

A Wilmington man pleaded guilty in the killing of his girlfriend and their 20-month-old daughter, and the stabbing of his 3-year-old son and a bystander in a September 2015 machete attack.

Darrell Gerard Taylor, 36, appeared in a New Hanover County courtroom Friday morning and entered a plea deal for two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of Yawanda Felecia Doe, 35, the mother of Taylor’s children, and their daughter, Dariya Jalice Doe-Taylor. Taylor also pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury for attacking his 3-year-old son, Dea'Yion Doe-Taylor, and his neighbor, Michelle Dukes, with the machete.

Taylor received two life sentences for the murder pleas. Several charges were dismissed and he was spared the death penalty as a result of the plea deal.

"Mr. Taylor will die in prison at the expiration of his natural life," District Attorney Ben David said during a press conference following the sentencing. "Not through lethal injection but after serving out whatever is left for him on this earth in the only appropriate place for him: long-term incarceration."

Police responded to the scene at Greentree Apartment Complex around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2015, after receiving a call from Dukes' daughter saying a crazed Taylor took their car keys and sliced her mother in the neck with a machete.

When officers arrived, they saw Taylor exiting an SUV with blood on his clothes. After repeated commands to show his hands, Taylor threw down a gun and was taken into custody.

Officers then searched Taylor’s apartment, where they found Doe’s body face down on the floor. Dariya and the couple’s 3-year-old son were found in the SUV. A semi-automatic gun and the machete used in the attack were seized from the vehicle.

Autopsies performed on Doe and Dariya revealed they died as the result of gunshot wounds.

In court, prosecutors said Taylor had smoked “Love Boat,” marijuana dipped in a toxic chemical, and did PCP before the deadly attack. Taylor's father told officers a similar story the day of the incident, according to court documents. A toxicological analysis of Taylor's blood revealed trace amounts of cocaine, THC, PCP, and cannabinoids.

"As it relates to love boat and marijuana spiked with other substances, we continue to see some of the most violent conduct in this community perpetrated by people who are smoking that," David said. "So that is, just like domestic violence, everyone's business. We need to root it out. We need to report it when we see it. And we need to understand that it doesn't make people mellow and get the munchies. It makes people hallucinate and do things. While they say they deeply regret it, look at the consequences.

"I would urge people that if they really believe marijuana should be legal, they need to move to a place where it is. Because in this community, it's not. That's why we prosecute it and that's why drug dealers deal it," David added.

Taylor's attorney, Richard Miller, relayed a message from Taylor in court.

"There is no punishment out there that would be greater than when he came to after intoxication," Miller said. "The only thing he can do is end this. He wants people to heal, love and surround his son.

"He hopes people can heal, and not be angry and not be in fear."

Doe's sister, Shakeisha Brown, said she was not buying Taylor's apology.

"You apologize for stepping on someone's shoe," she said during the press conference. "You apologize for accidentally busting a window. You can not apologize for taking a life. You can blame it on drugs all day long. I know plenty of drug addicts. Nobody wakes up and wants to murder their entire family.

"I hope he rots. I hope he suffers. I hope he sleeps in terror. I hope he wakes up in terror. I hope she haunts him in the mirror. I hope he chokes on something. I'm just being honest with you guys because I don't wish mercy on him whatsoever."

