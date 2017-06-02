Man pleads guilty in machete attack that killed girlfriend, daughter

A Wilmington man has pleaded guilty in the killing of his girlfriend and their 20-month-old daughter, and the stabbing of his 3-year-old son and a bystander in a September 2015 machete attack.

Darrell Gerard Taylor, 36, appeared in a New Hanover County courtroom Friday morning and entered a plea deal for two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of Yawanda Felecia Doe, 35, the mother of Taylor’s children, and their daughter, Dariya Jalice Doe-Taylor. Taylor also pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury for attacking his 3-year-old child and his neighbor, Michelle Dukes.

Taylor received two life sentences for the murder pleas. Several charges were dismissed and he was spared the death penalty as a result of the plea deal.

Police responded to the scene at Greentree Apartment Complex around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2015 after receiving a call from Dukes daughter saying a crazed Taylor took their car keys and sliced her mother in the neck with a machete.

When officers arrived, they saw Taylor exiting a SUV with blood on his clothes. After repeated commands to show his hands, Taylor threw down a gun and was taken into custody.

Officers then searched Taylor’s apartment, where they found Doe’s body face down on the floor. Dariya and the couple’s 3-year-old son were found in the SUV. A semi-automatic gun and the machete used in the attack were seized from the vehicle.

In court, prosecutors said Taylor had smoked “Love Boat,” marijuana dipped in a toxic chemical, and did PCP before the deadly attack. Taylor's father told officers a similar story the day of the incident, according to court documents. A toxicological analysis of Taylor's blood revealed trace amounts of cocaine, THC, PCP, and cannabinoids.

Taylor had been in the New Hanover County Detention Center under no bond since the incident.

Connor DelPrete will be in the courtroom Friday morning, so stay with this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.