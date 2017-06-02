Man pleads guilty in machete attack that killed girlfriend, daughter

Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend.More >>
A 10-year-old boy and his father are dead after a murder-suicide in Jefferson Davis County Wednesday.More >>
A 10-year-old boy and his father are dead after a murder-suicide in Jefferson Davis County Wednesday.More >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>