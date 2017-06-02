Man charged in machete attack that killed girlfriend, daughter to appear in court

A Wilmington man charged in the killing of his girlfriend and their 20-month-old daughter, and the stabbing of his 3-year-old son and a bystander in a September 2015 machete attack is expected to appear in court Friday morning.

Darrell Gerard Taylor, 36, was indicted in April 2016 on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony child abuse, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon in the Sept. 27, 2015 incident. The state later announced Taylor would seek the death penalty in the case.

Yawanda Felecia Doe, 35, the mother of Taylor’s children, and their daughter, Dariya Jalice Doe-Taylor, died at the scene at the Greentree Apartment Complex. The couple’s 3-year-old son and neighbor, Michelle Dukes, were seriously injured.

Police responded to the scene at around 6:30 a.m. after receiving a call from Dukes daughter claiming Taylor took their car keys and sliced Dukes with a machete.

When officers arrived, they saw Taylor exiting a SUV with blood on his clothes. After repeated commands to show his hands, Taylor threw down a gun and was taken into custody.

Officers then searched Taylor’s apartment, where they found Doe’s body face down on the floor. Dariya and the couple’s 3-year-old son were found in the SUV.

According to court documents, Taylor’s father spoke with officers at the scene, telling them Taylor had smoked “Love Boat,” marijuana dipped in a toxic chemical, and that he thought that might have been behind the attack.

Taylor has been in the New Hanover County Detention Center under no bond since the incident.

Connor DelPrete will be in the courtroom Friday morning, so stay with this story as we learn more information.

