Stargell Foundation donates $150K to fight kidney disease

People battling kidney disease and in need of dialysis care got a financial boost from the Willie Stargell Foundation on Thursday.

The foundation donated $150,000 on Thursday, including a $50,000 grant to the NHRMC Foundation in the Willie “Pops” Stargell Dialysis Unit.

NHRMC Foundation Vice President of Development and Executive Director Schorr Davis accepted the grant from Margaret Weller-Stargell, the president of the Willie Stargell Foundation.

Weller-Stargell said the gift was a milestone in the history of the organization.

"To look at how we have grown over the years and to be able to say that we are literally helping people all over the state is so important," she said.

The grant will fund equipment, nutritional programs and continuing education for nephrology nurses.

The foundation donated an additional $100,000 to the following recipients:

DaVita Dialysis Units - $32,000

Duke Transplant Unit - $10,000

UNC Transplant Unit - $10,000

ECU Transplant Unit - $10,000

CMC Transplant Unit - $10,000

UNCW Nursing Scholarship - $5,000

CFCC Nursing Scholarship - $5,000

Monique Moses Discretionary Fund - $18,000

A majority of the money comes from the foundation's annual golf tournament.

"We have people from all over the country that not only sponsor the event, but celebrities that come in for the event and help us raise the money," Weller-Stargell said. "I'm just very, very overwhelmed that so much is being done in Willie's name and helping people live with kidney disease.

