Brunswick Co. authorities looking for armed robbery suspect

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating an armed robbery suspect.

Officials said that Ondrick Lymell Cromartie, 21, is wanted in connection with an armed robbery that took place in the 8000 block of Ocean Highway East in Bolivia on May 31 at approximately 9 p.m.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information on Cromartie's whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Liles at 910-880-5756 or call 911.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety website, Cromartie has previous convictions for larceny and common law robbery. The website also states that he completed an approximately nine-month long prison sentence on April 3.

