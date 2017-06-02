Brunswick Co. authorities locate armed robbery suspect

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office located an armed robbery suspect in Sampson County Saturday evening.

Officials said that Ondrick Lymell Cromartie, 21, was wanted in connection with an armed robbery that took place in the 8000 block of Ocean Highway East in Bolivia on May 31 at approximately 9 p.m.

No one was injured in the incident.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety website, Cromartie has previous convictions for larceny and common law robbery. The website also states that he completed an approximately nine-month long prison sentence on April 3.

