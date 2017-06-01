NCHSAA Baseball and Softball State Championship series schedule - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

NCHSAA Baseball and Softball State Championship series schedule

NCHSAA Baseball and Softball State Championship series schedule (Source: NCHSAA)

1A: Whiteville vs. Murphy 
Doak Field, NCSU Raleigh 

Game 1:
6/2 @ 8 pm
Murphy – Home 

Game 2:
6/3 @ 2 pm
Whiteville – Home 

Game 3: 
6/3 @ 8 pm **
Murphy –Home 

4A:  New Hanover vs TC Roberson
Doak Field, NCSU Raleigh 

Game 1:
6/2 @5 pm 
TC Roberson – Home

Game 2:
6/3 @ 11 am 
New Hanover – Home 

Game 3: 
6/3 @ 5 pm
TC Roberson – Home

1A: Whiteville vs. North Stanly
Dail Softball Stadium-NCSU, Raleigh

Game 1:
6/2 @ 5 pm
Whiteville – Home 

Game 2:
6/3 @ 11 am
N. Stanly – Home 

Game 3: 
6/3 @ 5 pm
Whiteville –Home 

**Game will be moved to 5:00 pm if the other series at the site does not reach Game 3.

