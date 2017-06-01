NCHSAA Baseball and Softball State Championship series schedule

1A: Whiteville vs. Murphy
Doak Field, NCSU Raleigh
Game 1:
6/2 @ 8 pm
Murphy – Home
Game 2:
6/3 @ 2 pm
Whiteville – Home
Game 3:
6/3 @ 8 pm **
Murphy –Home
4A: New Hanover vs TC Roberson
Doak Field, NCSU Raleigh
Game 1:
6/2 @5 pm
TC Roberson – Home
Game 2:
6/3 @ 11 am
New Hanover – Home
Game 3:
6/3 @ 5 pm
TC Roberson – Home
1A: Whiteville vs. North Stanly
Dail Softball Stadium-NCSU, Raleigh
Game 1:
6/2 @ 5 pm
Whiteville – Home
Game 2:
6/3 @ 11 am
N. Stanly – Home
Game 3:
6/3 @ 5 pm
Whiteville –Home
**Game will be moved to 5:00 pm if the other series at the site does not reach Game 3.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.