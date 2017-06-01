NCHSAA Baseball and Softball State Championship series schedule

1A: Whiteville vs. Murphy

Doak Field, NCSU Raleigh

Game 1:

6/2 @ 8 pm

Murphy – Home

Game 2:

6/3 @ 2 pm

Whiteville – Home

Game 3:

6/3 @ 8 pm **

Murphy –Home

4A: New Hanover vs TC Roberson

Doak Field, NCSU Raleigh

Game 1:

6/2 @5 pm

TC Roberson – Home

Game 2:

6/3 @ 11 am

New Hanover – Home

Game 3:

6/3 @ 5 pm

TC Roberson – Home

1A: Whiteville vs. North Stanly

Dail Softball Stadium-NCSU, Raleigh

Game 1:

6/2 @ 5 pm

Whiteville – Home

Game 2:

6/3 @ 11 am

N. Stanly – Home

Game 3:

6/3 @ 5 pm

Whiteville –Home

**Game will be moved to 5:00 pm if the other series at the site does not reach Game 3.