Wilmington Shark pick up win number one

Wilmington Sharks Press Release



In the first inning the Sharks fell behind the Edenton Steamers (1-1) after starting pitcher Jonathan Jahn walked the bases loaded. Steamers first baseman Anthony Maselli grounded out to second base but drove in a run for the home team. From that point on it was all Sharks.



Riley Knudsen walked to lead off the second inning, then Brian Parreira hit his first homerun of the season to right field to put Wilmington up 2-1. UNC-Wilmington product, Mason Berne, would later come around to score in the second inning after being hit by a pitch.



The Sharks took a 3-1 lead into the 5th inning when the long ball struck again for the visitors. This time Riley Knudsen took the Steamers deep over the wall in left center field. The College of Charleston man’s homerun extended the Sharks lead to 5, 6-1.



After allowing 10 runs in just 6 innings pitched, the middle relievers in the Sharks bullpen bounced back in a big way. Mitch Spence came in and struck out two without giving up a hit or run in the seventh inning. Right on his heels, Tim Salvadore pitched an identical 8th inning, striking out two without allowing a hit or a run.



The Sharks added an important insurance run in the top of the 9th. Nick Rotola led off the last inning with his first hit of the season and scored on a sacrifice fly by Brian Parreira, 3 RBIs.



For the second straight game, the Sharks bullpen allowed 4 runs in the 9th inning. This time Evan Brabrand of NC State, came in for the final frame and allowed 4 runs on 1 hit, walking 2 batters and hitting 2 more. Dominic Cuoci replaced Brabrand to record the final two outs and secure the win for the Sharks.



Wilmington now returns home to face Fayetteville for the first of three straight matchups. First pitch from the Shark Tank is at 7:05 tomorrow night. Coverage on the CPL Webpass begins at 6:50 with The Sharks Pregame Show.