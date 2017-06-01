New Hanover ready to end title drought

The New Hanover baseball team is back in the state championship series for the first time in more than 20 years.

The Wildcats will face TC Roberson Friday at N.C. State’s Doak Field in Game 1 of the best-of-3 series.

Despite the school’s last appearance in the state title round coming in 1995, this year’s club is taking a simple approach to the playoffs.



"Coach (Richard) Foy always says take it one pitch at a time,” Wildcat senior Caleb Smith said. “And we are focused that it's just another game. No game is more important than the one we are playing."

New Hanover has been led by two left-handed starters, Smith and Blake Walston. Wildcat pitchers have given up just one run in six playoff wins.

"When me and Caleb are on the bump, the team is confident in our game,” Walston said. “We are going to keep on rolling with that."

"The bottom line is that it's been one game at a time for 28 games now,” Foy added. “Seriously, let's just prepare for the next game, the next opponent and see what happens."

The Wildcats will try to bring home a baseball state championship for the first time since winning consecutive titles in 1993 and 1994.



