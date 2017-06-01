Two men charged with murder in shooting, accident in Pender County

Two men have been charged with first-degree murder in a shooting in Pender County. (Source: Raycom Media)

One person is dead and two people are in jail after a shooting and accident in Pender County on Thursday night.

According to a news release, the Pender County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident at 9:20 p.m. near Hwy. 117 North in the area of Church Street.

Once on the scene, deputies found Deonte Jamal Pearsall, a 23-year-old from Willard, with a gunshot wound.

Deputies used life-saving measures on Pearsall but were unsuccessful; he died at the scene.

Officials say Pearsall was not involved in the motor vehicle accident.

Austin Luke Young, 20, and Brett Adam Young, 23, from Teachey, were arrested at the scene without incident.

They are being held at the Pender County Jail without bond on first-degree murder charges.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.