Pender Co. murder the result of a drug deal gone wrong

Austin Young is charged with first-degree murder in a shooting in Pender County (Source: Pender County Sheriff's Office).

Investigators called a Thursday night shooting death in Pender County a drug deal gone wrong.

Two brothers are facing murder charges after being charged with the shooting death of Deonte Jamal Pearsall, a 23-year-old from Willard. Austin Luke Young, 20, and Brett Adam Young, 23, from Teachey, were denied bond at their first court appearance Friday.

According to investigators, Pearsall went to buy drugs from the Youngs, and when Pearsall got there, he took the drugs and ran.

That's when the brothers chased Pearsall in their car, crashing into a ditch near Hwy. 117 North in the area of Church Street around 9 p.m. Thursday night.

The older brother shot the victim in the back and he died at the scene, police said.

Two bags of marijuana and an AR 15 rifle were found at the scene.

No injuries were reported from the wreck.

The Young brothers, who were given court-appointed attorneys, are scheduled to be back in court June 14.

District Attorney Ben David said his office will likely pursue a felony murder conviction and also plans to charge the Youngs with conspiracy to sell marijuana. Jason Smith is the lead prosecutor.

A decision has not been made on whether or not the death penalty will be sought.

